Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $166.20 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.34% of FTI Consulting worth $166,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $41,187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 304,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after acquiring an additional 73,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $142.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

