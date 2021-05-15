Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $168.08 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.43% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $168,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after buying an additional 541,516 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 193,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $50,333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 168,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

