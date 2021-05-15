Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $172.24 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,448,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Corteva worth $172,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTVA opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

