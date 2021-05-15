Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $175.08 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Paychex worth $175,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

