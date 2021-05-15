Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $175.30 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of W. P. Carey worth $175,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $76.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.