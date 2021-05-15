Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $176.85 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of AstraZeneca worth $176,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.