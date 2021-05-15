Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $177.63 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 43,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of IQVIA worth $177,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after buying an additional 352,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQV stock opened at $234.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.71 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 257.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.