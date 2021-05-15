Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.32% of Howmet Aerospace worth $163,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM opened at $33.25 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.