Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.61% of Unum Group worth $168,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

