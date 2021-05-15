Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.04% of Western Digital worth $175,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 538,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,940,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.