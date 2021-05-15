Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 144,651 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.75% of ViacomCBS worth $172,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

