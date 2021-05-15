Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,289 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of Zimmer Biomet worth $175,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZBH opened at $167.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

