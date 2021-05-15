Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 17,697 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Garmin worth $177,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $140.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.51 and a 1 year high of $145.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.45.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

