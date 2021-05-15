Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.21% of Invesco worth $177,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,920,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,902,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 188,204 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

