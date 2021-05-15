Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,573,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.14% of Commercial Metals worth $176,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CMC stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

