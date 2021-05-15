Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.37% of Kemper worth $169,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

