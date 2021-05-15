Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.81% of Oshkosh worth $165,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $136.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

