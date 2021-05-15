Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Infosys worth $161,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

INFY opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

