Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,231 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of MSCI worth $175,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $24,177,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI opened at $463.46 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $460.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

