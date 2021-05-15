Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.08% of Toll Brothers worth $164,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOL opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

