Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 114,731 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 114,731 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Ross Stores worth $172,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

