Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 178,882 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,432,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.99% of First BanCorp. worth $160,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $27,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 253,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $4,528,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,361,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,877,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE FBP opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

