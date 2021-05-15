Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 229,456 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198,601 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 229,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.03% of Foot Locker worth $169,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $64.85.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

