Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 375,782 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.62% of Trinity Industries worth $164,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 711,123 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after buying an additional 497,334 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after buying an additional 277,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after buying an additional 163,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,561. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -582.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

