Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,106,877 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,905,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.03% of Gold Fields worth $166,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,961,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,371,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,465,000 after purchasing an additional 862,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,279 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,810,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,405,000 after purchasing an additional 323,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,432,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,902,000 after buying an additional 1,066,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $11.22 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.