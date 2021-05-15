Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 66,096 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.81% of SYNNEX worth $160,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.01.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

