Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 894,936 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,226,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 894,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.69% of Associated Banc worth $174,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,551 shares of company stock worth $3,301,783. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ASB opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

