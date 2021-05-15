Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 288,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.37% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $169,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

NYSE:DKS opened at $87.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

