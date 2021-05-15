Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $116.82 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.