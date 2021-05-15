Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,882 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.