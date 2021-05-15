DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in DISH Network by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in DISH Network by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after buying an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $45.82. 1,845,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.