DistX Tops One Day Volume of $387.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. DistX has a market capitalization of $35,311.07 and $387.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DistX has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00091300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00529215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00234345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.43 or 0.01164836 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.23 or 0.01227108 BTC.

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars.

