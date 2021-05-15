Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:DSEY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,569. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

