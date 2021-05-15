dKargo Achieves Market Capitalization of $140.34 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $140.34 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dKargo

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

