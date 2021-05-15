DMScript 24 Hour Volume Reaches $728,032.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. DMScript has a market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $728,032.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00096169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.16 or 0.00545877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00235949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $585.10 or 0.01204501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $592.93 or 0.01220625 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.