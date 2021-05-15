DNotes Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. DNotes has a market cap of $21,135.65 and $75,343.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 116% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.