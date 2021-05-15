Dock Price Down 17.5% This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Dock has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $64.66 million and $17.26 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00089482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $535.01 or 0.01123450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00114816 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

