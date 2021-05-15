Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.22 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $66.30 billion and approximately $14.22 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.26 or 0.00639545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,610,402,708 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

