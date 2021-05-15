Dogecoin Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $68.98 billion and $10.33 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00647176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,610,402,708 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

