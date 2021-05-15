Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Boosted by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $206.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

