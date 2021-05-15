Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,880 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Dollar General worth $48,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

DG traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $206.20. 2,069,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,364. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

