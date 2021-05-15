Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.93.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $427.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

