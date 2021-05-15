Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Donut has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $176,265.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00094174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00526088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00233301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005084 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01159434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.79 or 0.01232798 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.