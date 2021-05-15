Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Donut has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $186,376.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00093850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.01 or 0.00581811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.14 or 0.00239606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004729 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.31 or 0.01178654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.68 or 0.01206238 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

