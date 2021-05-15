DopeCoin Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $446,645.97 and approximately $11,228.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

