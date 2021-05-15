Dora Factory (DORA) Price Hits $18.75 on Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $28.45 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.75 or 0.00039106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00088780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $536.10 or 0.01118223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00065271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00115125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061228 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.