Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Dover worth $167,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dover by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dover by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $116,469,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average is $129.02. Dover Co. has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

