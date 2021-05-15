DPRating Price Up 141.6% This Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 122.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 141.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00088250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.19 or 0.01118126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00065008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00114039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060623 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.