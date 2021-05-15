DragonVein (DVC) Price Tops $0.0656 on Top Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $938,599.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,438.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.54 or 0.02486462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00659023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00068931 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001793 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

