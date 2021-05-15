DREP (DREP) Price Reaches $1.96 on Top Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00090415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $561.16 or 0.01153021 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00115670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,866.39 or 0.09999092 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

